On Tuesday, Mark Canha (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .256 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Canha has recorded a hit in 69 of 114 games this year (60.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 114), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (28.9%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.6%).

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .271 AVG .243 .362 OBP .344 .400 SLG .400 14 XBH 18 4 HR 5 21 RBI 25 36/19 K/BB 30/24 6 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings