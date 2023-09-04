After batting .243 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .247.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this year (55.1%), including 11 multi-hit games (22.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (12.2%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven home a run in 16 games this year (32.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games.

He has scored in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .228 AVG .264 .326 OBP .333 .367 SLG .368 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 23/10 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 0

