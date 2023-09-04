On Monday, Mark Canha (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .256.

In 68 of 113 games this year (60.2%) Canha has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (16.8%).

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 13 .271 AVG .250 .362 OBP .340 .400 SLG .475 14 XBH 5 4 HR 2 21 RBI 9 36/19 K/BB 3/5 6 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings