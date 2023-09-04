Monday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 4.

Corbin Burnes (9-7) will start for the Brewers in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Brewers have won 40 out of the 66 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 5-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored 598 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Brewers Schedule