Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

American Family Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .205 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 28 .235 AVG .182 .288 OBP .215 .441 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/3 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings