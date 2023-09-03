Tyrone Taylor vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .205 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.182
|.288
|OBP
|.215
|.441
|SLG
|.318
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|3
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, Aug. 13 against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
