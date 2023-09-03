On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 172 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .235 with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks.

Santana enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, Santana has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Santana has had an RBI in 44 games this season (36.1%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 63 .232 AVG .221 .323 OBP .298 .384 SLG .434 15 XBH 28 5 HR 12 17 RBI 47 31/22 K/BB 49/28 4 SB 2

