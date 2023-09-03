Sunday, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 1:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 22, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Ranger Suárez

Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 91 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.5% of those games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (7.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 27.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 32 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .241 AVG .205 .319 OBP .300 .416 SLG .308 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 26 RBI 14 57/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings