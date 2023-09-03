As they go for the series sweep, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) at American Family Field on Sunday, September 3. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.88 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (7-3, 3.17 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Brewers' game against the Phillies but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to defeat the Phillies with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 91 times and won 53, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 53-38 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.2% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (51.6%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 29-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.