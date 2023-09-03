The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Sunday at American Family Field, at 1:05 PM ET, with Kyle Schwarber and Christian Yelich -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to win. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 33, or 51.6%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 29-28, a 50.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 135 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-27 36-32 32-24 44-35 59-38 17-21

