Sunday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (76-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-61) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 3.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (2-6) for the Phillies and Wade Miley (7-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (51.6%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a mark of 29-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (596 total, 4.4 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Brewers Schedule