The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) square off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Wisconsin went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Buffalo To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

