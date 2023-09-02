The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 28.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-28.5) 53.5 -5000 +1350 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Wisconsin (-28) 54 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Wisconsin (-27.5) 53.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -10000 +1700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wisconsin (-28) - -4500 +1300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin put together a 6-7-0 ATS record last year.
  • The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 28.5-point favorites.
  • Buffalo went 7-5-1 ATS last season.

Wisconsin & Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000
To Win the Big Ten +600 Bet $100 to win $600
Buffalo
To Win the MAC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

