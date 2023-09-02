In the contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Badgers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+28.5) Under (53.5) Wisconsin 32, Buffalo 19

Wisconsin Betting Info (2022)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this matchup.

The Badgers covered six times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

Wisconsin was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 28.5-point favorite last season.

The Badgers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 8.3 higher than the average total in Wisconsin games last season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 6.9% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last season.

The Bulls and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times last season.

Last season, Buffalo's games resulted in an average scoring total of 56.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Badgers vs. Bulls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 26.3 20.2 28.9 16.4 23.2 26.2 Buffalo 28.5 26.7 27.8 27.2 29.9 27.1

