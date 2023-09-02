William Contreras and his .478 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Aaron Nola on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee with 121 hits, batting .281 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an 11-game hitting streak.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.4% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this season (43 of 113), with two or more RBI 17 times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (46.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 58 .289 AVG .275 .377 OBP .341 .478 SLG .441 23 XBH 24 7 HR 7 30 RBI 35 35/28 K/BB 60/19 0 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings