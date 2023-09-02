The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.448) and OPS (.815) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (91 of 130), with at least two hits 37 times (28.5%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (66 of 130), with two or more runs 25 times (19.2%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 65 .286 AVG .272 .381 OBP .354 .448 SLG .448 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 32 RBI 37 64/35 K/BB 57/32 15 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings