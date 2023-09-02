Christian Yelich vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.448) and OPS (.815) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (91 of 130), with at least two hits 37 times (28.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (66 of 130), with two or more runs 25 times (19.2%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.272
|.381
|OBP
|.354
|.448
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|64/35
|K/BB
|57/32
|15
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-8) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 40th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
