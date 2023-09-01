Willy Adames vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .214 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 51 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 69 of 121 games this season (57%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (18.2%).
- In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.226
|AVG
|.203
|.302
|OBP
|.293
|.452
|SLG
|.339
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|27
|64/24
|K/BB
|72/27
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.53), seventh in WHIP (1.070), and 11th in K/9 (10).
