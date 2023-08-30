William Contreras and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 118 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with 47 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 47th in slugging.
  • Contreras will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 70.3% of his games this season (78 of 111), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 111), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has had an RBI in 42 games this year (37.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 45.9% of his games this year (51 of 111), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.284 AVG .274
.374 OBP .336
.477 SLG .442
23 XBH 24
7 HR 7
30 RBI 34
33/28 K/BB 59/17
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
