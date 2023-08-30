Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mark Canha (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Cubs.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.
- Canha enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 109 games this season, with multiple hits in 15.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Canha has driven in a run in 30 games this season (27.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 games this season (33.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|44
|.267
|AVG
|.239
|.353
|OBP
|.341
|.311
|SLG
|.380
|2
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|16
|7/4
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.