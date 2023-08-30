Christian Yelich vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.826) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 57th in slugging.
- Yelich has recorded a hit in 90 of 128 games this year (70.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- In 16 games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 45 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 64 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 25 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.291
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.356
|.456
|SLG
|.453
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|62/35
|K/BB
|55/32
|15
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
