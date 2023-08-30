On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Santana is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Santana has picked up a hit in 72 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Santana has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 39.5% of his games this season (47 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .286 AVG .169 .348 OBP .222 .405 SLG .441 3 XBH 6 1 HR 5 4 RBI 11 6/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

