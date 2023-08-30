Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.
- Santana is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 72 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 39.5% of his games this season (47 of 119), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.169
|.348
|OBP
|.222
|.405
|SLG
|.441
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|4
|RBI
|11
|6/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
