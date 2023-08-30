How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Kyle Hendricks gets the nod on the mound for the Chicago Cubs against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB play with 138 total home runs.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (580 total).
- The Brewers are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.217).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Woodruff has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Woodruff is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Taijuan Walker
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
