Wednesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (70-62) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) at 2:20 PM ET (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Fubo

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has a record of 40-25, a 61.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule