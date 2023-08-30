Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (70-62) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) at 2:20 PM ET (on August 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Woodruff (3-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have won 40 out of the 65 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Milwaukee has a record of 40-25, a 61.5% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 580 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
|August 26
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Taijuan Walker
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Mitch Keller
