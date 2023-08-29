William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 117 hits, batting .279 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 77 of 110 games this year (70%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (30.9%).
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (15.5%).
- He has scored in 51 games this year (46.4%), including 13 multi-run games (11.8%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.284
|AVG
|.275
|.374
|OBP
|.337
|.477
|SLG
|.446
|23
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|34
|33/28
|K/BB
|59/17
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
