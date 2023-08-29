Victor Caratini is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 23, when he went 0-for-4 against the Twins.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .239 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Caratini has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%).

He has scored in 16 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .213 AVG .262 .318 OBP .333 .360 SLG .369 5 XBH 3 3 HR 3 9 RBI 10 22/10 K/BB 16/8 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings