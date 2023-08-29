Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 138 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 580 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.216 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has 17 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Burnes has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes -

