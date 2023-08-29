Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is projected to start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 - - - - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 6-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has won 17 of its 38 games, or 44.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 58 of 131 chances this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-27 36-30 32-23 42-34 57-37 17-20

