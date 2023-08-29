Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 6-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
- The Brewers have won in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
|August 25
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
|August 26
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Taijuan Walker
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.