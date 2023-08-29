Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (69-62) and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 29.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 6-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have won in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (580 total, 4.4 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule