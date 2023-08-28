Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 24 of 46 games this season (52.2%), including seven multi-hit games (15.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 46), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.3% of his games this year, Taylor has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 15 games this season (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|.234
|AVG
|.198
|.279
|OBP
|.233
|.438
|SLG
|.346
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
