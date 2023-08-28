The Chicago Cubs (69-61) and Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) battle in NL Central action, on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will send Miley (6-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 36-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

Miley has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Miley will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Wade Miley vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is 12th in the league with 1122 total hits and fifth in MLB play with 662 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and are 15th in all of MLB with 156 home runs.

Miley has a 7.2 ERA and a 2.2 WHIP against the Cubs this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .409 batting average over one appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will send Taillon (7-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, a 3.03 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.349 in 23 games this season.

He has five quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 27th in the league (.381) and 136 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 7-for-17 with a double, a triple and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.

