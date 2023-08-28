When the Chicago Cubs (69-61) and Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) face off at Wrigley Field on Monday, August 28, Jameson Taillon will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-125). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 66 times and won 39, or 59.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 43 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Mark Canha 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+140) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

