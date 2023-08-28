The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Milwaukee has scored 574 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (6-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 17 starts this season.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres W 7-3 Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Taijuan Walker

