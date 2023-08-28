Monday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (69-61) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) at 8:05 PM ET (on August 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (7-8) for the Cubs and Wade Miley (6-3) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have come away with 30 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Milwaukee has won 19 of 43 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (574 total, 4.4 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule