Tyrone Taylor and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (175 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (13 of 45), with more than one RBI five times (11.1%).

He has scored in 15 of 45 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .242 AVG .198 .288 OBP .233 .452 SLG .346 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 12/3 3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings