Carlos Santana vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .230.
- Santana enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Santana has driven home a run in 42 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.282
|AVG
|.169
|.317
|OBP
|.222
|.385
|SLG
|.441
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|11
|6/2
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.63, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .212 batting average against him.
