When the San Diego Padres (61-69) go head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) at American Family Field on Sunday, August 27 at 2:10 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

The Padres are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+100). The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (10-2, 2.63 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 51, or 52.6%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a 46-39 record (winning 54.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (49.2%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 22 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Mark Canha 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

