How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today's WNBA schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Las Vegas Aces taking on the Washington Mystics.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play host to the Las Vegas Aces
The Aces travel to face the Mystics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 15-18
- LVA Record: 30-4
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- LVA Stats: 93.7 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10
- LVA Odds to Win: -573
- WAS Odds to Win: +410
- Total: 167.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty
The Liberty look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 17-17
- NYL Record: 26-7
- MIN Stats: 80.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
- NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.4 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -463
- MIN Odds to Win: +344
- Total: 167.5 points
