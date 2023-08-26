The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Pedro Avila TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .216 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.1% of those games.

He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (35 of 116), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 37.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .229 AVG .204 .301 OBP .295 .463 SLG .342 22 XBH 17 14 HR 7 35 RBI 26 63/22 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

