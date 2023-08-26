William Contreras vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres and Pedro Avila on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .276 with 29 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Contreras enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 107 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.9% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 39 games this season (36.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 44.9% of his games this season (48 of 107), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.280
|AVG
|.272
|.372
|OBP
|.336
|.455
|SLG
|.442
|20
|XBH
|23
|6
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|33
|32/27
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Avila (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
