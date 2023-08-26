On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (24 of 44), with multiple hits seven times (15.9%).

He has homered in five games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 13 games this season (29.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games.

He has scored in 14 of 44 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 26 .250 AVG .198 .286 OBP .233 .467 SLG .346 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings