The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club includes Lydia Ko. The event runs from August 24-26.

Looking to place a wager on Ko at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot below par on four occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ko's average finish has been 54th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Ko has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 26 -6 271 2 16 5 6 $2.8M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Ko finished fourth on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Ko has played i the last year (6,578 yards) is 107 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko shot below average on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Ko was better than 73% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Ko fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Ko had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Ko's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the field average (4.3).

At that most recent outing, Ko's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Ko finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.7.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Ko finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Ko Odds to Win: +5000

