Carlos Santana vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .230 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 70 of 117 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 117), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Santana has driven in a run in 41 games this season (35.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|48
|.278
|AVG
|.238
|.297
|OBP
|.319
|.361
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|6/1
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Avila (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.