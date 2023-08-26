Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Padres on August 26, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (10-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 25th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.175 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fifth.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|13
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|13
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a .284/.371/.455 slash line on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 101 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .230/.306/.411 slash line so far this season.
- Santana brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .262 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .257/.396/.478 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 60 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.369/.447 on the year.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
