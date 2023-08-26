Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

  • When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

  • Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Peralta Stats

  • Freddy Peralta (10-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 25th start of the season.
  • He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.
  • Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
  • Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.175 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fifth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB
at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2
at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3
vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0
at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2
vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

  • Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
  • He has a .284/.371/.455 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2
vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0
at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0
at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

  • Carlos Santana has 101 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
  • He has a .230/.306/.411 slash line so far this season.
  • Santana brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .262 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0
vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0
vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0
at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0
at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

  • Soto has 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.
  • He's slashing .257/.396/.478 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

  • Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
  • Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Kim Stats

  • Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 60 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.
  • He has a slash line of .278/.369/.447 on the year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB
at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1
vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0
vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1
vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.