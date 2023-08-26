How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers face Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in MLB action with 135 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .381, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
- Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (559 total runs).
- The Brewers are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Brewers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.220).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.91 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Peralta enters the outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Peralta is looking for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
