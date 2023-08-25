Today's slate at the US Open includes 15 matches, in the qualifying qualification round 2 and qualifying qualification final, highlighted by Laura Siegemund (ranked No. 108) matching up against Oceane Dodin (No. 118). How to watch, you ask? Go to ESPN for the live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Rounds: Qualifying round, Qualifying round

Qualifying round, Qualifying round Date: August 25

August 25 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - August 25

Match Round Match Time Haruka Kaji vs. Kaja Juvan Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Yafan Wang vs. Ann Li Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Katrina Scott vs. Elvina Kalieva Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Priscilla Hon vs. Himeno Sakatsume Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Eva Lys vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Valerie Glozman vs. Marina Bassols Ribera Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET Greet Minnen vs. Sinja Kraus Qualifying Qualification Round 2 10:00 AM ET McCartney Kessler vs. Su Jeong Jang Qualifying Qualification Round 2 11:20 AM ET Erika Andreeva vs. Katie Volynets Qualifying Qualification Final 12:00 PM ET Na-Lae Han vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Qualifying Qualification Final 12:00 PM ET Ankita Raina vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Qualifying Qualification Final 12:10 PM ET Dayana Yastremska vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Qualifying Qualification Final 12:10 PM ET Tatiana Prozorova vs. Tamara Zidansek Qualifying Qualification Final 12:15 PM ET Laura Siegemund vs. Oceane Dodin Qualifying Qualification Final 12:30 PM ET Yanina Wickmayer vs. Sachia Vickery Qualifying Qualification Final 12:35 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Siegemund vs. Dodin

Siegemund is 21-13 on the year, with zero tournament wins.

Dodin has posted a 4-6 record on the year in six tournaments, failing to capture any tournament victories.

In her 34 matches this year across all court surfaces, Siegemund has played an average of 23.3 games.

Siegemund has played 23 matches on hard courts so far this year, and 23.5 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Siegemund has won 70.3% of her games on serve, and 32.4% on return.

Dodin is averaging 20.2 games per match through her 10 matches played this year across all court surfaces, with a 46.5% game winning percentage.

On hard courts, Dodin has played two matches (averaging 22.0 games per match and 8.8 games per set).

Including all surfaces, Dodin's service game winning percentage is 64.8% (winning 35 of 54 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 30.9% (winning 17 of 55 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Erika Andreeva Petra Marcinko 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Elizabeth Mandlik Anna Bondar 6-3, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Dayana Yastremska Eugenie Bouchard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Katie Volynets Celine Naef 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Laura Siegemund Simona Waltert 6-2, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Elena-Gabriela Ruse Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 Qualification Round 2 Oceane Dodin Marina Melnikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Round 2 Kimberly Birrell Darja Semenistaja 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Na-Lae Han Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 Qualification Round 2 Ankita Raina Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-4, 6-3 Qualification Round 2 Mirjam Bjorklund Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Tamara Zidansek Rebecca Sramkova 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Tatiana Prozorova Iryna Shymanovich 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 Qualification Round 2 Sachia Vickery Viktorija Golubic 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 Qualification Round 2 Yanina Wickmayer Harriet Dart 6-3, 6-4 Qualification Round 2 Moyuka Uchijima Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 Qualification Round 2

