The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .225.

Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last games.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 13 games this season (30.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 13 of 43 games (30.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 26 .263 AVG .198 .288 OBP .233 .491 SLG .346 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 10 RBI 8 17/2 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings