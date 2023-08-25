Mark Canha vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Mark Canha (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 60 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 6.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Canha has had an RBI in 28 games this year (26.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.212
|AVG
|.241
|.316
|OBP
|.343
|.273
|SLG
|.448
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|4/3
|K/BB
|2/5
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 37-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.285 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th.
