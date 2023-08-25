Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 136 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .458. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 88 of 123 games this year (71.5%), including 36 multi-hit games (29.3%).

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.8% of his games this season, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.7%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 62 .303 AVG .270 .391 OBP .354 .474 SLG .444 23 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 59/31 K/BB 52/31 15 SB 12

