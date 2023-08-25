Carlos Santana vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .227.
- Santana is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (14.7%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has an RBI in 41 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (45 of 116), with two or more runs 10 times (8.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|14
|.232
|AVG
|.169
|.323
|OBP
|.222
|.384
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|11
|31/22
|K/BB
|11/4
|4
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
