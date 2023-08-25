Brian Anderson -- with an on-base percentage of .242 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (52 of 91), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 25 games this season (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (35.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .241 AVG .205 .319 OBP .300 .416 SLG .308 15 XBH 8 6 HR 3 26 RBI 14 57/17 K/BB 50/19 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings