The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Tyrone Taylor for continued offensive production when they take the field against Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 134 total home runs.

Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.221).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Woodruff heads into this outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Woodruff is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five outings this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks

